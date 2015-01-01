Abstract

[Purpose] The external and internal abdominal muscles may be related to gait speed; however, this has not yet been elucidated. In this study, we aimed to clarify the relationship between gait speed and trunk muscle thickness in elderly individuals. [Participants and Methods] The participants were 12 elderly individuals (4 males and 8 females, mean age 83.4 years old, SD ± 0.5) that attend a day service center. We measured the 5 m free gait speed, the 5 m fastest gait speed, and the thickness of five trunk muscles (the rectus abdominis [divided into three parts: upper, central, and lower], external oblique, internal oblique, transverse abdominis, and iliopsoas muscles). [Results] There were positive correlations between the free gait speed and the thickness of the lower rectus abdominis, internal oblique, and transverse abdominis muscles. There were also positive correlations between the fastest gait speed and the thickness of the lower rectus abdominis, internal oblique, and transverse abdominis muscles. [Conclusion] Incorporating muscle strength training of the lower rectus abdominis, internal oblique, and transverse abdominis muscles into existing lower limb muscle training protocols is important to effectively maintain the gait speed of elderly individuals.

Language: en