|
Citation
|
Finlay J, Esposito M, Li M, Colabianchi N, Zhou H, Judd S, Clarke P. Prev. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Physical exercise benefits cognitive functioning and can protect against neurodegeneration. Neighborhood environments may be pivotal to physically active aging, and thus help shape older adults' cognitive function. This mixed-methods study investigated where older adults exercised outside the home, and whether availability of these neighborhood sites was associated with cognitive function. We thematically analyzed qualitative data from semi-structured interviews in 2015 with 125 older adults (mean age = 71) in the Minneapolis (MN) metropolitan area.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Physical activity; Aging in place; Cognitive aging; Leisure; Mixed-methods; Neighborhood environment