Citation
Onoya ED, Makwakwa NL, Motloba DP. S. Afr. Fam. Pract. (2004) 2021; 63(1): e1-e7.


Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a public health problem, and the third major cause of death in Indian, black and mixed race groups. In whites suicide is the second cause of death. The patterns of suicide vary by time of day, day of the week, month of the year and seasons. As a result of limited and inaccurate data, these variations have not been fully examined in the developing world. This study investigated the diurnality and seasonality of suicide in peri-urban Pretoria, as opposed to studies conducted previously in the country's metropolitan.

Keywords
suicide, seasonality, diurnality; temporal variation, peri-urban, Pretoria