Citation
Bobillier G, Bergfeld B, Dual J, Gaume J, van Herwijnen A, Schweizer J. Sci. Rep. 2021; 11(1): 11711.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Dry-snow slab avalanches result from crack propagation in a highly porous weak layer buried within a stratified and metastable snowpack. While our understanding of slab avalanche mechanisms improved with recent experimental and numerical advances, fundamental micro-mechanical processes remain poorly understood due to a lack of non-invasive monitoring techniques. Using a novel discrete micro-mechanical model, we reproduced crack propagation dynamics observed in field experiments, which employ the propagation saw test. The detailed microscopic analysis of weak layer stresses and bond breaking allowed us to define the crack tip location of closing crack faces, analyze its spatio-temporal characteristics and monitor the evolution of stress concentrations and the fracture process zone both in transient and steady-state regimes.
