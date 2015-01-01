Abstract

BACKGROUND: Eye injury is a serious worldwide public health problem that may cause blindness. In children, blindness has functional impact and psychosocial implications. As indicated in many worldwide studies, identification of risk factors associated with the socio-cultural context may prevent eye injuries. The objetive of the study is to describe the sociodemographic and epidemiological characteristics of pediatric eye injury and its effects on ocular structures in a public hospital from Colombia.



METHOD: A retrospective cross-sectional study was carried out between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2017, in a tertiary public hospital of a medium-sized city located in the Northeast of Colombia. Children under 15 years old with trauma to the eyeball or its adnexa were included. The Birmingham Eye Trauma Terminology System (BETTS) was used. Eye burns and Ocular adnexa were also included.



RESULTS: 61 cases of eye injuries were recorded, 67.21% (41 cases) of which were males. 57.37% (35 cases) corresponded to closed-globe injuries both contusion and lamellar laceration. Visual acuity fluctuated between 20/20 and 20/40. 14.75% (9 cases) were open-globe injuries while 50% (4 cases) were penetrating trauma. 27.86% of the injuries (17 cases) did not directly compromise the eyeball, 58.82% (10 of these cases) of which corresponded to eyelid wounds, and neither of those had visual acuity information.



CONCLUSION: The study showed that the majority of eye injuries in children under 15 years old, from a public hospital in the Northeast of Colombia, are closed globe, caused by blows, and occur in males.

Language: en