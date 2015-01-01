|
Mansell L, Hughes K, Heyes JW, Brownlee A, Charm C, Blake D, Collinge S, Smith J. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
UK National Guidelines stress the importance of reducing waiting times for mental health assessments and interventions for children. They stress the importance of early help, multidisciplinary working, and collaboration with families regarding treatment plans. We piloted a new assessment model (CARM) within a CAMHS service to: reduce non-attendance rates and subsequently waiting times; increase staff and patient satisfaction; and improve the quality of assessment. All waiting list patients and new referrals over a three-month period were contacted to self-book an hour session to meet two clinicians who utilised collaborative reflection and formulation to produce a care plan (CARM).
Trauma; assessment; empathy; case work; family interview