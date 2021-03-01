Abstract

Falls in older adults are common and interventions to reduce associated morbidity and mortality remain difficult to implement. This quality improvement project evaluated On the Move, a new clinic designed to provide tailored recommendations to reduce falls risk, based on an adaptation of CDC's STEADI: a falls risk screening, assessment and intervention guide. 89 participants were referred by primary care and emergency services. A nurse practitioner assessed modifiable physical, behavioral and environmental risk factors and utilized motivational interviewing and education to guide participants in developing an intervention plan. A physical therapist assessed gait/balance, the need for ongoing PT services and provided brief counseling. Participants received a 6-week phone call and 12-week follow up visit. Measurements, including 30-second chair stands, Timed Up and Go, 4-Item Dynamic Gait Index, and Activities-Specific Balance Confidence Scale all showed significant improvement. Participants made behavioral changes to reduce risk, and plans to continue exercise.

Language: en