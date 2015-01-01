Abstract

Cyberbullying is a global and growing phenomenon, which affects the wellbeing of millions of adolescents around the world including Chinese adolescents. However, there is a lack of valid and reliable measures of cyberbullying behaviours in Chinese. To address this research gap, this study aims to adapt and validate a well-known, reliable and validated instrument: the European Cyberbullying Intervention Project Questionnaire (ECIPQ) among Chinese adolescents. A 14-item (seven for cyber aggression and seven for cyber victimisation) of the Chinese version of ECIPQ was developed based on its relevance and appropriateness to the Chinese culture. After its cultural and linguistic adaptation, the measure was norm with a sample of Chinese adolescents. A total sample of 452 adolescents was randomly split into two evenly subsamples for exploratory factor analysis (EFA) and confirmatory factor analysis (CFA). The EFA results indicated that the Chinese version of ECIPQ had a good convergent validity and satisfactory discriminant validity, and a two-factor model was identified. CFA results showed a good fit of the measurement model in assessing cyber aggression and cyber victimisation. This adapted Chinese version of ECIPQ can be used to facilitate future research on cyberbullying screening, and that research may in turn promote proactive screening and better coordination of community responses for victims as well as perpetrators. Future comparative studies may use the validated scale to assess the prevalence of cyberbullying and the results of interventions to reduce cyberbullying among Chinese adolescents.

