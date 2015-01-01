Abstract

Experimental methods and results of aerosol explosion under high-temperature ignition source have not yet been reported. An explosion test system for aerosol explosion at high-temperature source was established in this study. Through a series of experiments carried out in a 20 L confined vessel, explosion characteristics of isopropyl nitrate (IPN) aerosol under high-temperature ignition source were obtained and the results discussed. The explosion pressure-time history of IPN aerosol under high-temperature ignition was found to have a "double peak" structure produced in the first and second explosion respectively. The second peak of the explosion pressure is 3-5 times that of the first. The peak of explosion pressure at electric spark ignition is higher, compared with the second peak of the explosion pressure at high-temperature ignition for the IPN aerosol with the same equivalence ratio, but both are not significantly different. The maximum rate of pressure rise in the first explosion of IPN aerosol at high-temperature ignition is clearly larger than that at electric spark ignition. The maximum rate of explosion pressure rise at electric spark ignition is slightly higher than that in the second explosion at high-temperature ignition for the IPN aerosol with the same equivalence ratio.

