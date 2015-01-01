|
Krut BA, Laing CM, Moules NJ, Estefan A. Nurse Educ. Pract. 2021; 54: 103079.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
AIM: Horizontal violence (HV) is a familiar term used in nursing. Certain populations of nurses are more susceptible to HV than others. Graduate nurses (nurses within their first 12 months of practice) are widely considered a vulnerable population in the profession and thus more at risk for HV. The purpose of this qualitative study was to explore how HV affects graduate nurses (GNs).
Nurses; Horizontal violence; New graduate nurse; Thematic analysis