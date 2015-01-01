|
Citation
|
Palusci VJ, Botash AS. Pediatrics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Pediatrics)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Pediatricians have implicit and explicit racial biases that impact the health and well-being of children and their families.1,2 Similarly, effects of racism on diagnosis and reporting of suspected child abuse and neglect to child protective services (CPS) can have serious consequences. Although we and others are mandated to report suspected child abuse or neglect in all US states and territories, the threshold for reporting requires only "reasonable suspicion" of abuse or neglect.3 Pediatricians may also report families that they perceive need additional resources.
Language: en