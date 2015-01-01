Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim: To study the intrinsic and extrinsic factors affecting quality of life in persons with disability after musculoskeletal injuries.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Materials and methods: A medical and social research was conducted on151 individuals with re-confirmed disability after musculoskeletal injuries.



RESULTS: Results: It was found that a third of people with disabilities after musculoskeletal injuries (35.8±3.9%) has low quality of life (QoL), females more often than males (OR = 2.73; 95% CI: 1.33-5.59). The following physical determinants of low QoL were identified: severity of disability group (2.77; 1.29-5.92), severity of injury (2.73; 1.11-5.63) related to long-term inpatient treatment (6.36; 2.55-15.86) and need of special tools for rehabilitation (2.42; 1.20-4.92). It was found that QoL in people with disability is decreasing with unemployment (4.44; 2.13-9.23) and reduction in social interaction (2.67; 1.33-5.39) when living with children (3.04; 1.50-6.16), complicated relationship (5.28; 2.54-10.97) and no support in family (3.25; 1.62-6.50). This is accompanied by an increase in the need of psychotherapy (4.07; 2.10-8.24), risky alcohol consumption (3.29; 1.19-9.07) and taking of sedative drugs (2.97; 1.35-6.50). It was established such medical and social determinants of low QoL as inadequate awareness of persons with disability about content of their Individual rehabilitation program (3.85; 1.69-8.76), insufficient covering of special tools (3.41; 1.67-6.96) and dissatisfaction of rehabilitation efficacy (3.79; 1.55-9.28).



CONCLUSION: Conclusions: It is necessary to improve the system of rehabilitation of persons with disability after musculoskeletal injuries in view of quality of life determinants.

Language: en