Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim: Scientific substantiation of the method of screening assessment of the degree of risk of prenosological changes in the state of the mental health of school-age pupils in the context of the analysis of behavioral aspects of public health.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Materials and methods: The level of neuroticism of young women and men was assessed based on the use of the Eysenck рersonality questionnaire, the level of state, trait and school anxiety - according to the Spielberger State-Trait Personality inventory and Phillips school anxiety questionnaire, the level of emotional burnout - based on the use Boiko questionnaire, the level of aggressive manifestations - according to data Bassa-Darkness questionnaire, the level of depression - based on the use data of Zung self-rating depression scale.



RESULTS: Results: The method of screening the degree of risk of prenosological changes in the mental health of school-age pupils involves determining the degree of expression of neuroticism, state, trait and school anxiety, emotional burnout, aggression and depression. The obtained data are evaluated in standardized scores, which are used to calculate the integrated indicator of mental health and the integrated indicator of dynamic changes in mental health, on the basis of which the person is classified as minimal, low, moderate or high risk of mental health abnormalities.



CONCLUSION: Conclusions: The proposed method is a simple and easy to use, highly informative tool for identifying adverse prenosological changes in mental health of school-age pupils in the context of analyzing the behavioral aspects of public health.

