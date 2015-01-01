Abstract

Introduction Adolescent violence is a public health problem worldwide. Studies show that challenging environments, such as poverty and war, increase the risk of adolescent violence. This paper aims to assess gender differences in violent behaviors among adolescents in a post-conflict area in Indonesia. The other aim of this study is to investigate the correlates of adolescents' violent behaviors using the socio-ecological framework.



METHODS This is a school-based study involving 511 students from six randomly selected high schools in Kotamadya Ambon. Active and verbal violent behaviors and the potential correlates were measured and assessed using backward linear regression analyses.



RESULTS Boys were involved in more violent behaviors than girls. However, some of the boys and girls reported being involved in all types of violent behaviors. The most significant correlates of violent behaviors across genders were community violence exposure and some types of behavioral problems.



DISCUSSION This study highlighted the interconnectedness between community violence exposure and violent behaviors among adolescents living in a post-conflict area. The study also emphasizes the association between problem behaviors and violent behaviors. The results demonstrate the importance of both reducing community violence exposure and identifying adolescents with behavioral problems in the prevention of violent behaviors.

