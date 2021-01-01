Abstract

Public awareness of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) has never been higher. As noted by Silverberg et al and in other reviews, different expert panels have developed different criteria for defining "mTBI," "concussion," "complicated mTBI," and even "moderate TBI." The terms concussion and mTBI cause particular confusion. Silverberg notes (italics added; see also discussion starting on page 82 of that article), "These 2 labels are sometimes considered synonymous or as subordinate or superordinate terms, with concussion representing a subset of mild TBI without structural brain injury." However, as demonstrated in Silverberg's own table 2, expert consensus panels differentiate concussion from mTBI both on clinical symptoms and imaging findings. Therefore, table 1 presents 4 clinical scenarios in which a patient with postconcussive symptoms and clear evidence of a blow to the head presents for care with or without an alteration in mental status and with or without imaging findings...

Language: en