SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Silverberg ND, Iverson GL. Arch. Phys. Med. Rehabil. 2021; 102(6): 1239.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.apmr.2021.02.003

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

We thank Dr Mayer for his thoughtful analysis of our article recently published in Archives and the journal editors for this opportunity to reply. If we understand correctly, Dr Mayer is suggesting that it is mathematically impossible for concussion to be a subset of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) because all signs and symptoms of mTBI are also present in previously published definitions of concussion...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print