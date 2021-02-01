CONTACT US: Contact info
Silverberg ND, Iverson GL. Arch. Phys. Med. Rehabil. 2021; 102(6): 1239.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
We thank Dr Mayer for his thoughtful analysis of our article recently published in Archives and the journal editors for this opportunity to reply. If we understand correctly, Dr Mayer is suggesting that it is mathematically impossible for concussion to be a subset of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) because all signs and symptoms of mTBI are also present in previously published definitions of concussion...
Language: en