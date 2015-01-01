Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to develop and assess a tool for measuring violence experienced by clinical dental hygienists in the workplace.



METHODS: The basic questionnaire used in this study was created by referring to previous studies, the Negative Actions Questionnaire-Revised (NAQ-R) and the Workplace Bullying in Nursing-Type Inventory (WPBN-TI). The content feasibility was verified by ten experts in the field, and irrelevant questions were deleted, based on a content validity index value of 0.8. This study surveyed 205 clinical dental hygienists to test the tool's validity and reliability. Frequency analysis was conducted on items related to general characteristics and workplace violence.



RESULTS: The questionnaire set was 31 questions, which comprised five domains, were finalized through reliability verification. These domains were verbal attacks and alienation (9 questions), inappropriate work experiences (6 questions), physical threats (4 questions), workplace sexual harassment (6 questions), and verbal violence (6 questions) from patients and their family members. Among the study participants, 47.3% said they received rude signals from others, 17.9% said they were subjected to sexual evaluations regarding their appearance, and 29.4% said their abilities were ignored by patients and family members of patients.



CONCLUSIONS: Clinical dental hygienists have been exposed to various types of violence in their workplaces, such as sexual and verbal harassment, by patients and their family members. This tool can be used in the dental setting to conduct surveys on workplace violence and establish a monitoring and support system.

Language: en