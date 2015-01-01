|
Hamilton L, Davis CS, Kravitz-Wirtz N, Ponicki W, Cerdá M. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; 97: 103294.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: As of July 2018, 45 United States (US) states and the District of Columbia have enacted an overdose Good Samaritan law (GSL). These laws, which provide limited criminal immunity to individuals who request assistance during an overdose, may be of importance in the current wave of the overdose epidemic, which is driven primarily by illicit opioids including heroin and fentanyl. There are substantial differences in the structures of states' GSL laws which may impact their effectiveness. This study compared GSLs which have legal provisions protecting from arrest and laws which have more limited protections.
Overdose; Fentanyl; Opioids; Naloxone access laws; Good Samaritan laws