Abstract

Data on cleaner and disinfectant exposure and misuse-related acute intoxications in Italy during SARS-CoV-2 pandemic are still lacking. The aim of the present study was to analyse and describe cleaner and disinfectant-related intoxications during SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in an Italian poison control centre. Data were obtained from the toxicological consultations requested to the Toxicology Unit and Poison Centre, Careggi University Hospital, Florence (Italy). We compared data from January 1st to April 30th of 2019 and 2020. Data concerning probable or acute intoxication from any causative agent in the general population (all age groups), from private individuals or from Regional and National health structures, were included in the analysis. A toxicological evaluation was also performed to calculate the Poisoning Severity Score.In 2019, 451 phone counselling sessions were performed and compared to a total of 410 calls received during the same period of 2020. In both periods, the majority of events occurred in paediatric (0-17 years) and adult (18-65 years) patients, who were mainly exposed to one toxic agent, and intoxications took place principally at home due to domestic accidents. The oral route of intoxication was the most frequently observed one, followed by inhalation of toxic agents, which increased by 4.7% in 2020. In 2020, sanitizers and cleaners were reported in 21.6% of cases compared to 12.5% in 2019. This is the first study describing cleaner and disinfectant-related intoxications in Italy. Our results suggested a possible misuse of these products during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, underling the effects of home isolation on mental health and unintentional toxic exposures.

Language: en