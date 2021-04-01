Abstract

In the wake of the pandemic, I have seen more kids struggle than ever before. It is hard to return all the phone calls from parents of children and teens who are in need of a psychiatrist. And never before have I seen cautionary outcomes from research align as closely to my real-life experience as a clinician. The patients in my practice who made suicide attempts during the pandemic all shared common characteristics. They were all gender-questioning adolescents whose parents refused to use their preferred name or pronoun and did not allow them to dress and wear their hair in the style of their preferred gender.

Language: en