SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rebello G, Joseph B. J. Pediatr. Orthop. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/BPO.0000000000001874

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

William Collins and Pieter Bruegel the Elder in their respective paintings, "Happy as a King" and "Children's Games" show children playing outdoors. The types of injuries these children could sustain in the 16th and 19th centuries are contrasted with sports related pediatric fractures in the present day.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print