Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Firearm-related injury is the second leading cause of injury and death for children 1-18 years old in United States. The objective of our study was to analyze the outcomes of children admitted to the PICU with firearm injuries.



DESIGN: Retrospective study. SETTING: PICUs in United States contributing data to Virtual Pediatric Systems, LLC, from January 2009 to December 2017. PATIENTS: Children age 1 month to 18 years old admitted to the PICU with firearm injury, identified by external cause of injury E-codes and International Classification of Diseases, 9th Edition and International Classification of Diseases, 10th Edition codes were identified. INTERVENTIONS: None. MEASUREMENTS AND MAIN RESULTS: There were 1,447 cases identified of which 175 (12%) died in the PICU. Unintentional firearm injury (67.7%) and assault with a firearm injury (20%) comprised 90% of the cases. Males comprised 78% of the cohort (1,122) and race distribution included 45% Black (646), 27% White (390), and 12% Hispanic (178). Among the children who died in the PICU, 55% were 13-18 years old. Children attempting suicide with a firearm were more likely to die in the PICU as compared to the other causes of firearm injury. Based on their Pediatric Overall Performance Category and Pediatric Cerebral Performance Category scores at discharge, there is high morbidity in children with firearm injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: Mortality rate of children with firearm injury admitted to the PICU is high. Children admitted to the PICU with suicide attempt with a firearm carried the highest mortality. Further studies may help further define the epidemiology of firearm injuries in children and plan interventions to minimize these unnecessary deaths.

