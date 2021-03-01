|
Castro Moreno LS, Fuertes Valencia LF, Pacheco García OE, Muñoz Lozada CM. Rev. Colomb. Psiquiatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Sociedad Colombiana De Psiquiatria)
BACKGROUND: Suicidal behaviour is the cause of half of all violent deaths. It is considered to be a public health problem with one million victims a year. Suicide attempt is the most important risk factor. In Colombia, in 2017 the suicide attempt rate was 51.8/100,000 inhabitants, and the fatality rate reached 10.0/100,000. The objective is to identify suicide attempt factors associated with death and determine survival after the attempt for 2 years. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Retrospective cohort study and survival analysis. A total of 42,594 records of the suicide attempt surveillance system databases and 325 records of death by suicide in 2016 and 2017 were analysed. The risk factors were examined and a χ(2)-test and multivariate analysis and logistic regression were performed. Cumulative survival probability was calculated using the Kaplan-Meier method. A Cox regression model was applied to determine the proportional relationship of the suicide attempt variables that are related to suicide.
Suicide; Suicide attempt; Risk factors; Suicidio; Factores de riesgo; Health surveillance system; Intento de suicidio; Sistema de vigilancia sanitaria