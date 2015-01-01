Abstract

Debris flows are a common natural trigger of disasters in mountainous areas, and check dams are standard structural measures for controlling debris flows. Despite their prevalence in debris flow-prone areas worldwide, the capacity of check dams is still calculated using empirical formulas, which lead to large calculation errors. This paper proposes a new method that uses GIS to calculating the design storage capacity of a check dam in the debris flow-prone Cutou Gully in Wenchuan County, China. Large-scale digital surface models derived from unmanned aerial vehicle imagery and ground surveys identify local topographic changes in the debris flow path and develop appropriate maintenance plans for check dams. The measured storage capacity of the check dam is determined by analyzing the DEM differences. This study uses the newly proposed method to calculate the design storage capacity of the check dam. The accuracy of the calculation results was evaluated using the checkpoint method, and the results showed that the design and measured siltation surface errors ranged from -1.16-2.96 m, with a root mean square error of 0.93 m. The design capacity of the check dam is 33.6× 10(4) m(3), and the actual capacity is 36.7× 10(4) m(3), with an absolute error of 3.1× 10(4) m(3) and relative error of 8.6%. The results prove the validity of the proposed calculation method; moreover, this study shows that the new method is accurate, easy to operate, and highly efficient for visualizing the spatial distribution of the siltation depth behind the check dam. This work will help improve future engineering decisions, design strategies, and find optimal design solutions to minimize the risk of debris flow hazards.

