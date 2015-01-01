|
Abstract
|
Despite compelling evidence that victimization and offending co-occur, it remains unclear what types of victimization are linked to specific forms of perpetration. Here we examined the relationship between physical, psychological, and sexual violence with respect to influencing variables including mental health, risk-taking behaviors, and coping strategies. Data from 5385 men were collected as part of an epidemiological study on violence experience. A classification and regression tree analysis identified the main predictors of violence perpetration and classified violent offending into high- and low-risk groups.
risk factors; perpetration; classification and regression tree analysis; exposure to violence; polyvictimization; violent offending