Abstract

The Steering Committee for Post-accident Management Preparedness (CODIRPA) was commissioned by the French Government in 2005 with the aim of establishing the main principles to be set up for population protection and recovery in the long term. From the beginning, one of the main principles was the pluralistic nature of the working groups (WGs), including scientific and technical experts, representatives from state departments, nuclear operators, and representatives of civil society (i.e. stakeholders). Stakeholders were mainly associated with the various WGs of CODIRPA. In order to foster the involvement of stakeholders from civil society in the works of CODIRPA, a new organisation was implemented with two WGs: one mainly composed of technical experts for tackling technical issues, and one for evaluating the proposals made by the experts from the stakeholders' point of view. This article presents the results of this new strategy.

