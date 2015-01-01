Abstract

BACKGROUND: Accidental falls in hospitals are serious events concerning the safety of the patients. Recent studies demonstrated that the time of falls is a key factor to be considered in prevention. It has been shown that the time of day, the day of the week and the month of the year impact on the occurrence of falls. The aim of the study is to determine the effect of the application of a programme of preventive measures based on the temporal patterns of the risk factors on the hospital fall occurrence.



METHODS: A mixed-method research design. The following three phases will be carried out: 1) Longitudinal prospective study in two parts: (a) audits and seminars of healthcare professionals focused on an effective and efficient hospital falls register. Multi-Component and Single Cosinor analyses will be performed to obtain the temporal patterns of hospital falls and their related variables and (b) implementation of a based-temporal patterns, multidimensional prevention programme. 2) Retrospective study of falls registered in institutional databases. 3) Qualitative study based on focus groups (physicians, nurses and nursing assistants). The study protocol was approved in 2018.



DISCUSSION: With regard to the safety of patients, hospital falls are serious events. Recent studies have demonstrated that the time of falls is a key factor to be considered in prevention. It has been shown that the time of day, the day of the week and the month of the year impact on the occurrence of falls. It is imperative to study temporal patterns of hospital falls to effectively and comprehensively define the aetiology of falls and, therefore, design preventive strategies. A reduction of the number of in-hospital falls and related injuries is expected, as well as an improvement in the quality of life of patients. Considering temporal patterns and levels of mood and sleep of healthcare professionals will achieve an improvement in patient safety. TRIAL REGISTRATION: Retrospectively registered in ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT04367298.

Language: en