Abstract

Maxillofacial injuries are usually not life-threatening and do not get priority over other associated injuries. However, some maxillofacial injuries with active oral or nasal bleeding need immediate management due to threatened airway and blood loss. In the case of major active vascular bleeding, measures such as local pressure, anterior nasal packing, posterior nasal packing, and balloon tamponade are ineffective. In these cases, angiography and transcatheter arterial embolisation (TAE) are used to treat life-threatening haemorrhage caused by maxillofacial trauma. We analysed the medical records of 39 patients with severe maxillofacial trauma and life-threatening haemorrhage that was a result of intractable oral or nasal bleeding. These patients were considered for TAE from January 2010 to December 2019. A total of 1668 patients was admitted, out of which 39 (2.3%) had severe maxillofacial injuries with life-threatening oral or nasal bleeding and underwent TAE. Out of a total of 39 patients, 38 were male and one female. Ages ranged from 16 to 65 years. Road traffic injury was the most common cause of injury (79.5%), Lefort I and II were the most common facial fractures, and traumatic brain injury was the most common associated injury. Embolisation and bleeding control were done successfully in all 39 patients with no procedure-related complications. A total of 17 deaths during the study period were due to severe traumatic brain injuries or haemorrhagic shock.

