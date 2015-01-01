|
Safar K, Zhang J, Emami Z, Gharehgazlou A, Ibrahim G, Dunkley BT. Brain Commun. 2021; 3(2): fcab044.
Abstract
|
Mild traumatic brain injury is highly prevalent in paediatric populations, and can result in chronic physical, cognitive and emotional impairment, known as persistent post-concussive symptoms. Magnetoencephalography has been used to investigate neurophysiological dysregulation in mild traumatic brain injury in adults; however, whether neural dysrhythmia persists in chronic mild traumatic brain injury in children and adolescents is largely unknown. We predicted that children and adolescents would show similar dysfunction as adults, including pathological slow-wave oscillations and maladaptive, frequency-specific, alterations to neural connectivity. Using magnetoencephalography, we investigated regional oscillatory power and distributed brain-wide networks in a cross-sectional sample of children and adolescents in the chronic stages of mild traumatic brain injury. Additionally, we used a machine learning pipeline to identify the most relevant magnetoencephalography features for classifying mild traumatic brain injury and to test the relative classification performance of regional power versus functional coupling.
Language: en
children; mild traumatic brain injury; functional connectivity; machine learning classification; magnetoencephalography