Abstract

BACKGROUND: Severe burn injuries are associated with high morbidity and mortality. Well-implemented scoring systems for patients with major burns exist in the literature. A major disadvantage of these scores is the partial non-consideration of patient-related comorbidities. Published data on this matter is limited to small study cohorts and/or single center studies. Further, the effect of comorbidities on clinical outcome of patients with severe burn injuries has not yet been examined nationwide in a large cohort in Germany. Hence, the aim of this study was to examine the influence of comorbidities on clinical outcome of these patients based on data from the national registry.



METHODS: Anonymized data from a total of 3455 patients with documented burns of 1% or more Total Burn Surface Area (TBSA) and over 16 years of age included in the German Burn Registry between 2017 and 2018 were analyzed retrospectively. Data included burn extent, body weight, age, burn depth, inhalation injury, comorbidities, mortality, number of operations and length of hospital stay (LOS).



RESULTS: In the logistic regression analysis age (OR 1.07 [1.06-1.09], p < 0.001), TBSA (OR 1.09 [1.08-1.11], p < 0.001), IHT (OR 2.15 [1.44-3.20], p < 0001), third degree burn (OR 2.08 [1.39-3.11], p < 0.001), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) (OR 2.45 [1.38-4.35], p = 0.002) and renal insufficiency (OR 2.02 [1.13-3.59], p = 0.017) influenced mortality significantly. If a patient had more than one comorbidity, mortality was higher and in-hospital length of stay (LOS) longer. Renal insufficiency was significantly (p < 0.001) associated with the most prolonged LOS by 11.44 days. TBSA (p < 0.001), Abbreviated Burn Severity Index (ABSI) > 3 (p < 0.001) and IHT (p = 0.001) correlated with the amount of required surgeries and significantly predicted the need for intubation. Patients with arrhythmia significantly required more surgeries (p = 0.041), whereas patients with COPD required significantly less surgical interventions (p = 0.013).



CONCLUSION: Preexisting comorbidities have a significant impact on the clinical outcome of patients with severe burn injuries. Further investigation is warranted in order to supplement existing prognostic scores with new mortality-associated parameters.

