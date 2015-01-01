Abstract

The mental health ramifications of structural violence are borne disproportionately by marginalized patient populations in North America, which includes Black, Indigenous, and 2SLGBTQIA+ communities and people who use drugs. Structural violence can comprise, for example, police or state violence, colonialism, and medical violence. We chronicle the history of psychiatric discourse around structural violence over the past 50 years and highlight the critical need for new formalized competencies to become incorporated into the training of medical students across Canada, specifically addressing the impacts of structural violence for the aforementioned populations. Finally, we offer a framework of learning objectives for designing educational sessions discussing structural violence and mental health for integration into pre-clerkship psychiatry curricula at medical schools across Canada.

Language: en