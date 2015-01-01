Abstract

Fuel siphoning is a widespread practice worldwide, but infrequently observed in the United States. Some reports suggest greater incidence of fuel siphoning during the hurricane season. Fuel siphoning is associated with a high risk of hydrocarbon toxicity, often leading to the development of hydrocarbon pneumonitis. This form of exogenous lipoid pneumonia can present acutely with chest pain and dyspnea. While most cases of hydrocarbon pneumonitis resolve spontaneously with supportive care, rarely patients develop life-threatening complications. We present the case of a 56-year-old man who developed hydrocarbon pneumonitis complicated by abscess formation after attempting to siphon fuel from a gasoline tank in preparation for a hurricane.

Language: en