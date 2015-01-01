SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Arviansyah A, Kusumastuti RD, Nurmala N, Wibowo SS. Data Brief 2021; 36: 107156.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.dib.2021.107156

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Knowledge management is a vital part of disaster preparedness in reducing the disaster impacts. This article presents data based on a field survey of 200 people in East Lombok, Indonesia. The data taken from the survey is presented to examine how the community utilized the knowledge created and transferred during the preparedness phase into actions during the response phase. This article's data can be served as a starting point to examine knowledge management topics in humanitarian operations literature further and to reveal more novel insights from the survey results. This data-in-brief article accompanies the paper "Knowledge management and natural disaster preparedness: A systematic literature review and a case study of East Lombok, Indonesia" by Ratih Dyah Kusumastuti, A. Arviansyah, N. Nurmala, and Sigit S. Wibowo.


Language: en

Keywords

Earthquake; Humanitarian operations; Knowledge management; Preparedness phase; Sudden-onset disaster

