Citation
Nash K, Chandan JS. EClinicalMedicine 2021; 36: 100912.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The recent piece by Mamun and colleagues highlighting gender-based violence (GBV), specifically sexual violence, in Bangladesh is particularly timely due to rising rates of GBV globally secondary to the pandemic. Recommendations highlighted by Mamun and colleagues rightly include methods to improve the detection of GBV in victims/survivors as well as reduce its secondary negative consequences. However, we wish to also highlight that a strong public health approach to managing GBV (consisting of 1) improving surveillance, 2) understanding risk/protective factors, 3) adopting and evaluating interventions and 4) implementing tangible policy actions), must also focus on population based primary/secondary preventative approaches targeted towards both perpetrators and victims.
