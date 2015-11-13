|
Robert M, Stene LE, Garfin DR, Vandentorren S, Motreff Y, du Roscoät E, Pirard P. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: 509457.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
The intense mass media coverage of the Paris terrorist attacks on November 13, 2015 exposed a majority of the French population to the attacks. Prior research has documented the association between media exposure to terrorism and post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSS). The present study replicated and extended these findings in a French sample. A population-based sample (N = 1,760) was drawn from a national web-enabled panel in June 2016. Hours of attack-related media exposure (i.e., TV-watching, viewing internet images, engaging in social media exchanges) in the 3 days following the attacks were assessed. Multivariate regression models, adjusting for gender, age, direct exposure (i.e., witnessing in person or knowing someone injured or killed), residential area, social support, pre-attack mental health service utilization, and other adverse life events, examined the association between media exposure and PTSS (assessed using the self-report PCL-5). Compared to those reporting less than 2 hours of daily attack-related television exposure, those reporting 2-4 hours (β = 3.1, 95% CI = 0.8-5.3) or >4 hours (β = 4.7, 95% CI = 2.0-7.4) of media exposure reported higher attack-related PTSS. This finding was replicated with social media use: those with moderate (β = 3.2, 95% CI = 0.9-5.5) or high (β = 6.8, 95% CI = 1.9-11.7) use reported higher PTSS than those reporting no use. Subanalyses demonstrated that media exposure and PTSS were not associated in those directly exposed to the attacks.
mental health; social media; public health; terrorism; mass casualty incidents; mass media; post-traumatic stress symptoms