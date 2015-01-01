|
Kiran T, Chaudhry N, Bee P, Tofique S, Farooque S, Qureshi A, Taylor AK, Husain N, Chew-Graham CA. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: 607549.
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a serious public health problem, ranked amongst the leading causes of death worldwide. There are no official data on self-harm and suicide in Pakistan; both are illegal acts, and are socially and religiously condemned. This study explored the views of clinicians, including general practitioners (GPs) and hospital physicians (HPs) on self-harm, about their management of people who self-harm and what interventions might be appropriate in Pakistan.
Pakistan; self-harm; clinicians; lower middle income country; qualitative methods (interviewing)