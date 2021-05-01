|
Marshall MR, Giboney A, Duckworth SC, Schmid D, Rogers RR. Gait Posture 2021; 88: 180-184.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Many pregnant women report that their memory is impaired compared to non-pregnancy, but results of studies of cognitive abilities are mixed. The effect of pregnancy on dual tasking, or performance of two tasks simultaneously, has not been studied, however. RESEARCH QUESTION: What is the effect of walking overground at a self-selected speed while also performing a cognitive task on gait and cognitive performance during 3rd trimester of pregnancy compared to non-pregnant controls? METHODS: A total of n = 22 3rd trimester pregnant women (mean 33.3 ± 3.3 weeks gestation, age 32.1 ± 4.7 years) and n = 21 non-pregnant controls (age 31.9 ± 3.3 years) were recruited to participate. All participants performed single task walking on a GAITRite gait analysis system and performed three cognitive tests while walking: serial 3 and 7 subtraction tests and a phoneme monitoring test. Participants completed the same assessments while seated and order of the testing was counterbalanced. Dual task cost (DTC) was calculated using the formula (Single task score - Dual task score)/Single task score)*100. Independent t-tests or Mann Whitney U tests were used to compare the two groups depending on normality of data.
Language: en
Pregnancy; Cognition; Walking; Gait; Dual task cost