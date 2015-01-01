Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Burn injuries in the course of pregnancy can lead to significant complications and mortality for both mother and fetus. Mortality and morbidity depend on the severity of burn. The current article is the third report authored on burn during pregnancy from Kermanshah, Iran.



METHOD: The present descriptive analytic study seeks to review the entire number of files belonging to the pregnant women with burn injury admitted in the Burn Ward of Imam Khomeini Hospital in Kermanshah during the period 2012-2020. Demographic data and fetal and maternal complications and outcome were extracted. Chi-square test was applied to analyze quantitative parameters statistically, and probit regression analysis was performed to calculate the Lethal Area 50% (LA50%) index.



RESULTS: Thirty-seven patients with mean age of 32 ± 6.07 years and mean gestational age of 19.5 ± 10.47 years were enrolled. Fifteen (40.5%) patients had undergone less than 25% total burn surface area (TBSA), 5 (13.5%) 25%-50%, and 17 (45.9%) more than 50%. Maternal mortality was 16 (43.2%). Fetal complications included premature labor in 4, abortion in 14, and intrauterine fetal death in 7 cases. LA50% was calculated as 54%.



CONCLUSION: Burn during pregnancy has a high rate of maternal and fetal mortality. These complications are highly related to severity of burn and TBSA. Preventive measures can play an important role in decreasing complications.

