Abstract

Freeze branding was first performed in 1966 to identify animals for agricultural purposes, and remains relevant today in veterinary medicine. In contrast, human branding for aesthetics, punishment, identification, and purported medicinal benefits is standardly performed through transfer of thermal energy via heat. Uniquely, this case report documents the first description of freeze branding as a mechanism of injury in humans resulting in a 0.25% total body surface area mixed partial thickness/full thickness forearm burn that was managed non-operatively with out-patient daily wound care over six-months without morbidity. The overall clinical management of freeze branding injuries, anticipated sequelae, and co-morbid diseases will be discussed to provide an educational foundation for future clinical encounters.

