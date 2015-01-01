Abstract

BACKGROUND: High voltage (>1000 V) electric injuries (HVEI) are rare, and dreaded due to profound myonecrosis and fatal arrhythmias. Trauma Centres are well equipped for acute and definitive treatment of injuries. Paucity of burn centres in Himalayan belt make trauma centres a prudent choice for management of HVEIs. We share our experience of HVEIs managed at our Level 1 Trauma Centre.



METHODS: Study conducted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh. Patients enrolled from prospectively maintained Trauma Registry. HVEI defined as an electrical shock from a source running current of or more than 1000 Volts. All patients admitted to department of Trauma Surgery with diagnosis of HVEIs, over 17 months (May 2019-Sept 2020) included. Demographics, clinical course, morbidity and management noted. Data is presented descriptively.



RESULTS: Prevalence of HVEIs was 0.5% (n=8) among all trauma admissions; all patients were males with median age 25 years. Mode of injury accidental in 6 (75%). Seven patients (87.5%) had entry points in the upper extremity. All patients suffered thermal burns (median BSA 11%). Three patients (37.5%) had secondary fall, no concomitant injury found. Urine myoglobin & creatine kinase measured in all patients. No dysrhythmias detected in index or follow up ECGs. Four patients required emergent escharotomy, four underwent amputation. There was a median of 3 procedures per patient. Fasciotomy (n=6) and grafting (n=3) were commonest operative procedures. Multisystem involvement was seen in 3 patients. In-hospital mortality nil.



CONCLUSIONS: HVEIs are rare injuries, predominantly affecting upper extremity of young males. Amputation rates approach 50% despite expeditious surgical management of extremity burn due to progressive myonecrosis. Creatine kinase and urine myoglobin did not correlate with renal failure; ECG monitoring wasn't advantageous in patients with normal index ECG in our study. Modest BSA doesnot rule out visceral damage. Delayed hollow viscus perforation is a possibility in HVEIs involving parietal wall. Vocational loss is common due to high amputation rates of affected extremity, most commonly upper limb. Trauma team is well trained to provide acute, definitive and intensive care, and level I trauma centres with their integrated services are well suited to manage victims of HVEIs in LMICs.

