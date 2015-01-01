Abstract

BACKGROUND: The study aimed to assess the prevalence and associated factors of suicidal behaviour (SB) among adults in Malawi.



METHODS: Data were analysed from 4187 persons aged 18-69 years (median age: 32 years) that took part in the nationally representative cross-sectional "2017 Malawi STEPS survey." RESULTS: The prevalence of ever suicide attempt was 0.8%, and the prevalence of SB (ideation, plan and/or attempt) in the past year was 7.9% (6.0% among men and 9.6% among women). In adjusted logistic regression analysis, among men, being 30 years and older and having an alcohol family problem were positively and obesity was negatively associated with SB in the past year. Moreover, in univariate analysis, early smoking initiation was positively and not using active transportation was negatively associated with SB in the past year. Among women, having an alcohol family problem, death from suicide of a close family member, having a cardiovascular incident (heart attack, stroke, or angina) and not using active transportation increased the odds of SB in the past year. In addition, in univariate analysis, low systolic blood pressure (< 100 mmHg), not taking antihypertensive medication, and current alcohol use were associated with past year SB.



CONCLUSION: Almost one in ten participants engaged in SB in the past year and several associated factors were identified that can inform intervention programmes.

