|
Citation
|
Nnam MU, Ordu GEO, Eteng MJ, Ukah JA, Arua CC, Okechukwu GP, Obasi CO. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study investigated the operational dynamics of male violent offenders incarcerated in Abakaliki custodial center, Nigeria. A cross-sectional survey research design was adopted and purposive technique used to recruit 260 inmates charged with violent offenses. The data generated from structured questionnaire were analyzed using Predictive Analytic Software (PAS), with ordinary least regression, descriptive statistics and spearman rank order correlation techniques, employed in testing the variables explored.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
violent offenders; drugs; custodial center; insights; operational dynamics