Abstract

BACKGROUND: The exposure to stressful events during childhood may have prolonged effects and is associated with a higher risk of psychopathology during adulthood.



OBJECTIVE: To assess the relationship between exposure to childhood maltreatment and the occurrence of deviant behaviours among Iraqi young adults.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was done from October 2018 to April 2019. A non -random convenient sample that consisted of young adults of age between 18 and 20 years. The childhood maltreatment was measured by Adverse Childhood Experiences Questionnaire, while the deviant behaviours were assessed by Deviant Behaviour Variety Scale.



RESULTS: The participants were 401. There was a positive correlation between ACE score and deviant behaviours score. The male subjects had higher mean of deviant behaviour variety score compare to that of the female subjects. The linear regression model showed that exposure to physical abuse (β = 0.180, p < 0.001), sexual abuse (β = 0.138, p = 0.003) during the first 18 years of age significantly predicts the variety of deviant behaviours.



CONCLUSION: Childhood maltreatment was associated with high risk for deviant behaviours among young Iraqi adults. The physical abuse was the main predictor for deviant behaviours in adulthood.

Language: en