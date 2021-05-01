|
Reck AJ, Kogan SM. J. Adolesc. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
PURPOSE: Limited longitudinal research investigates the effects of family stress on the development of depressive symptoms among African-American adolescents. This study tests a developmental model of the family and intrapersonal processes linking family stress to depressive symptoms from the ages of 11 to 15 years. We hypothesized that family stress would predict increases in caregiver-youth conflict, which in turn would predict decreases in adolescents' self-control, a proximal predictor of increases in depressive symptoms.
Language: en
Rural; Adolescent depression; African-American; Caregiver-youth conflict; Family stress; Self-control