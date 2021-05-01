Abstract

PURPOSE: Limited longitudinal research investigates the effects of family stress on the development of depressive symptoms among African-American adolescents. This study tests a developmental model of the family and intrapersonal processes linking family stress to depressive symptoms from the ages of 11 to 15 years. We hypothesized that family stress would predict increases in caregiver-youth conflict, which in turn would predict decreases in adolescents' self-control, a proximal predictor of increases in depressive symptoms.



METHODS: The sample consisted of 472 African-American youths and their primary caregivers from eight rural counties in southern Georgia who provided data at four time points (youth of ages 11-15 years). Hypotheses were tested with structural equation modeling.



RESULTS: Results were consistent with study hypotheses. Family stress significantly predicted depressive symptoms via intermediate effects on caregiver-youth conflict and adolescent self-control. The indirect influence of family stress via these intermediate processes was significant.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest tha, when families experience stress, caregiver-youth conflict increases, which may lead to the development of poor self-control in youth, a proximal predictor of increases in depressive symptoms.



FINDINGS have implications for the development of prevention programs for rural African-American adolescents.

