Abstract

Searching for clinical manifestations of elder abuse may help healthcare professionals identify cases of elder abuse. The aim of the present study was to explore characteristics of older patients with fractures that increase the likelihood that the fracture was associated with abuse. This is a retrospective chart review study of 1,000 patients aged 65 and older who presented to an emergency department in northern-central Israel with a fracture during 2019. The chart review included participant characteristics - sociodemographic data, medical data, data regarding the fracture, and data on the presence of forensic markers of elder abuse in individual patients. Descriptive statistics and regression models were used for the analyses. Older age, presence of dementia, and hand and facial fractures were associated with the presence of forensic markers, and were also found to predict having at least one forensic factor. This study provides further support for the creation of clinical guidelines for identification of elder abuse.

