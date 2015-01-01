Abstract

Young Black women consistently report the highest rates of teen dating violence (TDV) in the United States. They are also navigating a world in which they are facing historical marginalization and intersectional oppression. The Superwoman stereotypic role, in which Black women showcase strength and resist vulnerability, is often adapted in reaction to this normalized existence. Yet little research has examined how these constructs are related. In addition, research suggests that a positive racial identity may function as a psychological buffer against society's negative view of Black Americans and reduce involvement in violence. The current study examined the relationship between endorsement of a Superwoman role and TDV victimization among young Black women. A total of 481 Black women, aged 18-19, completed online survey measures assessing their racial identity beliefs, endorsement of racial stereotypes, and TDV experiences. The results of the path models showed that endorsement of a Superwoman role was associated with increased TDV victimization.



RESULTS also showed that racial centrality was inversely associated with TDV; the more the young women felt that being Black was a central part of their identity, the less they reported victimization.



FINDINGS suggest a need for attention to stereotype development and racial identity in the development of healthy romantic relationships for Black youth.

