|
Citation
|
Antebi-Gruszka N, Scheer JR. J. Ment. Health Couns. 2021; 43(2): 139-156.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Mental Health Counselors Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) individuals disproportionately experience intimate partner violence (IPV) and resulting negative health consequences compared to cisgender heterosexual individuals. This study builds on prior recent work by examining specific trauma-informed care (TIC) components most associated with a comprehensive set of health and psychosocial risks among 298 LGBTQ IPV survivors who sought and accessed trauma-related services (e.g., mental health counseling).
Language: en