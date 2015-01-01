Abstract

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) individuals disproportionately experience intimate partner violence (IPV) and resulting negative health consequences compared to cisgender heterosexual individuals. This study builds on prior recent work by examining specific trauma-informed care (TIC) components most associated with a comprehensive set of health and psychosocial risks among 298 LGBTQ IPV survivors who sought and accessed trauma-related services (e.g., mental health counseling).



RESULTS indicated that TIC components are differentially associated with LGBTQ clients' health and well-being. Specifically, greater perceptions of providers who fostered agency and mutual respect were associated with better outcomes, whereas greater perceptions of providers who focused on culture and increasing opportunities to connect with other survivors were related to negative outcomes. These findings underscore the need for providers to prioritize LGBTQ clients' sense of agency and mutual respect and identify for whom focusing on culture and connecting with other LGBTQ survivors might be beneficial.

Language: en